Filmfare announces the first-ever Flyx Filmfare OTT Awards

OTT platforms have become one of the staple mediums of entertainment for digital India. Further proliferated by the pandemic induced lockdown, the platforms with bold, gripping and innovative narratives have captured the hearts and attention of millions across the country. Following the soaring rise of the industry and with an aim to serve its audiences with all things entertainment, Filmfare embarks on the next journey of celebrating excellence and honouring talent with its beau ideal. Extending the honour of bestowing the Black Lady to the best of the Indian streaming industry, India’s leading entertainment brand introduces the first-ever edition of Filmfare OTT Awards in association with Flyx as its title partner. Having lauded and recognized cinematic brilliance of the mainstream film industry with the prestigious Filmfare Awards for over six decades, the announcement sees the brand take forward its legacy on the digital entertainment space for the very first time.

Speaking on the marquee announcement, Mr Deepak Lamba, CEO, Worldwide Media said, “It’s been exciting to see the remarkable rise of the streaming industry in our country over the past few years. With the exponential rise in adoption of digital consumption of content, the OTT platforms in India have become an important and critical platform for audiences and content producers alike. Filmfare has played an instrumental role over the last 6 decades in recognizing cinematic brilliance at its finest, and we believe that the launch of the Flyx Filmfare OTT awards was the right step in keeping up with our objective of recognizing the best of entertainment content and talent. The ascendancy of the OTT industry is a new chapter for India’s entertainment industry, and we along with the Black Lady are here to celebrate it.”