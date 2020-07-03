Find out what’s trending on TV with Tata Sky’s redesigned Home Screen

Enhancing competence of a non-web connected set top box, this is a first of its kind innovation in the DTH industry in India.
Keeping the customer at the centre of all tech innovations, Tata Sky, India’s leading content distribution and Pay TV platform has introduced a first of its kind feature on its set-top boxes - Trending on TV. This feature enhances the TV viewing experience, offering subscribers a one-stop solution to easily discover trending content under Top Movies and Live Sports categories by simply pressing the yellow button on the Tata Sky remote control. This feature has been integrated across all HD & SD set-top boxes, making it thereby a first of its kind proposition for non-web connected set top boxes in India.
‘Top Movies’, subscribers can choose movie titles from 8 languages including English, Hindi, Marathi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Bengali that are filtered basis a rating of 5.5 and above. This not only allows the subscribers to access the best films across the list of available channels but also saves channel-surfing time. Similarly, the feature acts as a guide to live sporting events whenever they air. The new Home App also includes Channel Info and Channel Search options, offering the ease of discovering and subscribing to new channels categorised by channel name, channel number, genre and languages at the simple touch of a button.
Talking about the feature, a Tata Sky Spokesperson said, “At Tata Sky it has always been our endeavour to provide our subscribers with the widest variety of content delivered via best in class technology. The new Home App is another innovation unique to Tata Sky’s set-top boxes, providing subscribers with a readymade content guide thereby making it convenient to choose from trending movies and sporting events by simply pressing the yellow button on the remote control.”
The new features offer subscribers an improved TV watching experience and a hassle-free option of switching to their favourite channels. It comes with a one-stop self-care solution to independently address daily account related requirements like adding channels that are carrying trending content to the bouquet, changing RMN, among others. The steps to easily use the new features are being communicated to subscribers through brand films and digital promotions