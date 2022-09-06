Finolex premiers short film, ‘Pralhad’- paying tribute to Shri Pralhad P. Chhabria, Founder of Finolex Group

'Pralhad' chronicles the inspiring first steps of a 14 year old boy who turned Rs. 10 into a Rs. 10,000 crore company produced by Schbang Motion Pictures.
Some stories need telling and retelling in order to keep inspiring generation after generation. Pralhad, chronicling a defining moment in the life of the founder of Finolex, is one such story. It is the lighthouse for entrepreneurs sailing the rough seas of business. It is a testament to the high ideal that lateral thinking, and decisiveness are even more powerful when guided by kindness and value for human beings. This film presents the values that form the bedrock of Finolex Group, and of every other entrepreneurial success from those early years of Indian industrialisation. No surprise this story has already won hearts and 22 awards on the International and Indian film festival circuit.
Set in 1945, this is the story of a 14 year old boy who with the death of his father, leaves his job in Amritsar with just Rs. 10 in his shirt pocket to earn and fend for his family. On the train to Bombay, he meets a compartment packed with travellers that represent India in its diversity. Each one carrying a bag full of hope, looking for redemption at the other end of this journey. Some, like Pralhad, looking to work and earn some money and send back home. Some travelling for a cure to their illness. And some travelling because they have nowhere else to go.
As the train chugs towards Bombay, bellowing smoke, and stopping at small towns and villages along the way, young Pralhad gets into conversation with his co-passengers. Displaying his lateral thinking in locating a lost tiffin box, beaming his honest smile, and working his boyish charms to put people at ease. It is this lateral-thinking and easy grace that stands by him, when he checks his shirt pocket for the umpteenth time, only this time to find his Rs. 10 note missing.
How he recovers that ten rupee note, conducting himself with dignity and respect, displaying a strong sense of ethics and compassion, is what forms the heart of this story. This incident sets the tone for the rest of this young lad's journey to the top of Indian manufacturing, embodied in his beloved Finolex Group. Making products with the same value for human beings. Conducting business with respect and compassion to build strong and lasting relationships with farmers, dealers, vendors, employees and their families. The journey that started with a 10 rupee note continued onward to build a company worth INR 10,000 crore (market cap as of 2016) when Shri Pralhad P Chhabria passed away, leaving behind a humbling legacy that continues today with his children, and grandchildren at the Finolex Group.
Based on true events from Late Shri Pralhad P. Chhabria’s autobiography ‘There’s No Such Thing as a Self-Made Man’, the film is produced by Schbang Motion Pictures with the support of Finolex Industries. Brought to life as a period film beautifully capturing a bygone era, the role of Pralhad P. Chhabria is essayed by Ritvik Sahore (of ‘Laakhon me ek’ fame). Other cast members include Aabid Shamim, Annapurna Soni and Chinamay Das. After winning critical acclaim at 22 global and Indian film festivals, including awards at the Prague International Film Festival, London Film and Television Festival and Moscow International Film Festival, this film will premiere on the YouTube channel, Humara movie - a reputed platform that hosts the finest of independent Indian cinema.
Commenting on the film, Prakash P. Chhabria, son of Late Shri. Pralhad Chhabria said “We hope that this film inspires all the entrepreneurs starting out today with the ethos of Indian Entrepreneurship - which is the perfect combination of understanding people and having a strong sense of detail. Our founder Late Shri Pralhad P Chhabria is proof of that. And this story illustrates those values very endearingly."
On the conceptualisation of the film, Harshil Karia, producer of the film and founder, Schbang said “We are constantly looking for powerful stories that need telling, whether for the brands we work with, or humanity at large. Schbang Motion Pictures found inspiration in the life of Shri Pralhad P Chhabria, Founder of Finolex Group. Though his life warrants a feature film, we are happy to share this one incident with the world as 'Pralhad' a short film. The company he has created is inspiring and worth studying for Indian Entrepreneurs”.