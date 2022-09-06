Finolex premiers short film, ‘Pralhad’- paying tribute to Shri Pralhad P. Chhabria, Founder of Finolex Group

Set in 1945, this is the story of a 14 year old boy who with the death of his father, leaves his job in Amritsar with just Rs. 10 in his shirt pocket to earn and fend for his family. On the train to Bombay, he meets a compartment packed with travellers that represent India in its diversity. Each one carrying a bag full of hope, looking for redemption at the other end of this journey. Some, like Pralhad, looking to work and earn some money and send back home. Some travelling for a cure to their illness. And some travelling because they have nowhere else to go.