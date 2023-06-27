Finolex presents “MY FM Dekhta Hai”

Commenting on the collaboration, Ashok Jaiswas, VP & head of marketing & communications at Finolex Industries, “With a clear objective of reaching out to the masses, building brand visibility & recall, Finolex Pipes collaborated with MY FM, as a trusted Radio partner & launched the program across 9 cities. This unique format of on-air & on-ground integration experimented first time with Radio has created deep engagement with our Channel partners, key influencers & also the end users. We utilized this opportunity to communicate on the importance of two core topics - Road safety & saving water, both for better living and longer life. We aim to leverage this relationship to further build love for the Brand Finolex Pipes in the minds and hearts of people in India.”