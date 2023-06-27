Finolex presents “MY FM Dekhta Hai”

MY FM yet again launches “MY FM Dekhta Hai” in 9 cities, this time in association with Finolex Industries. Traffic awareness is a big issue in India, MY FM picked up this initiative couple of years back and has been consistently doing this activity across its cities. This time MY FM has scaled it further to more markets - Jaipur, Jodhpur, Ahmedabad, Kota, Indore, Raipur, Bilaspur, Udaipur and Nagpur.
This unique activity is executed at a high traffic intersection in each of the city in collaboration of traffic police. RJ Studio is built at the traffic intersection at a height from where the RJs hosts their daily show and also interact and engage and educate the commuters about traffic rules, use of helmets etc.
Commenting on the collaboration, Ashok Jaiswas, VP & head of marketing & communications at Finolex Industries, “With a clear objective of reaching out to the masses, building brand visibility & recall, Finolex Pipes collaborated with MY FM, as a trusted Radio partner & launched the program across 9 cities. This unique format of on-air & on-ground integration experimented first time with Radio has created deep engagement with our Channel partners, key influencers & also the end users. We utilized this opportunity to communicate on the importance of two core topics - Road safety & saving water, both for better living and longer life. We aim to leverage this relationship to further build love for the Brand Finolex Pipes in the minds and hearts of people in India.”
Speaking about this activity, Rahul Namjoshi, CEO, MY FM said, “Extremely happy with the way this activity has shaped up and the positive impact it has created, at MY FM it is a constant effort to bring in concept & initiative which resonates well with both listeners and advertiser. Heartening to see that this activity is able to deliver the brand connect for Finolex Pipes”
