Fintech startup Valyu.ai signs on integrated marketing consultancy, One Source

Mandate to involve content marketing, digital marketing & corporate reputation management.
New age fintech startup Valyu.ai, which focuses on the blue ocean Indian market for accrued advanced salaries, and is already working with close to a million of India’s employee base, today announced that they have signed on leading integrated marketing business impact consultancy, One Source. Involving investor relations, corporate reputation counsel, digital marketing efforts as well as consumer outreach across PESO media, the remit will be focused on building salience for the brand across stakeholder groups.
Launched in the last quarter, Valyu.ai focuses on ensuring that in tough times brought on by the pandemic, millions of India’s service segment do not face a liquidity crunch. The brand associates with HRMS providers such as PeopleStrong, and corporates alike, in order to provide advance salary solutions to their personnel, thereby taking mental health issues, financial crunches and more out of the equation. Valyu.ai is already partnering with one million members of the Indian workforce!
For One Source, the mandate will be spearheaded by Lead Counsel on the account, Abhishek Vissapragada, supported by the national team.
Commenting on the partnership, Rashoo Kame, Co-founder, Valyu.ai said, “We realised the impact of the liquidity crunch not only in number terms, but by the mental health quotient of the country, and came up with the idea of Valyu.ai. We therefore wanted a partner who understood what we stood for, and in that, we found One Source, who understand the heart of the problem, as well as the mind”. Adding to that, Gaurav Kumar, Co-founder, Valyu.ai said, “They live up to the promise they made on the first day we connected - #OneTeam. Over the last two decades our team has worked with several partners. The ability to live a credo is special, and we find the team at One Source embodying that”.
Srishty Chawla, Founding Partner, One Source added, “Where I believe Valyu.ai and One Source clicked is the promise to our partners, our customers, our clientele, of dealing in business numbers, not delivery numbers. Valyu.ai’s intent to bring about change was clear from the word go, and we intend to fully honour the promise of change we have made to them – making marketing a revenue centre for the brand”.
One Source has offices across Mumbai, Delhi and Bangalore which service Indian and global market leaders across BFSI, construction, manufacturing, packaging, business consulting, ICT, the start-up space and more. In the last year, the firm has signed on more than two dozen clients across Branding & Films, Content Marketing, Digital Marketing and Corporate Communication.
Of note is the fact that even amidst COVID-driven turmoil, One Source has continued to sign on partners & people, avoiding retrenchments and ensuring that their people see appraisals north of an average of 25%.
