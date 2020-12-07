Fintech startup Valyu.ai signs on integrated marketing consultancy, One Source

For One Source, the mandate will be spearheaded by Lead Counsel on the account, Abhishek Vissapragada, supported by the national team.

Commenting on the partnership, Rashoo Kame, Co-founder, Valyu.ai said, “We realised the impact of the liquidity crunch not only in number terms, but by the mental health quotient of the country, and came up with the idea of Valyu.ai. We therefore wanted a partner who understood what we stood for, and in that, we found One Source, who understand the heart of the problem, as well as the mind”. Adding to that, Gaurav Kumar, Co-founder, Valyu.ai said, “They live up to the promise they made on the first day we connected - #OneTeam. Over the last two decades our team has worked with several partners. The ability to live a credo is special, and we find the team at One Source embodying that”.