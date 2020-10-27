By afaqs!
Fireside Chat with Santosh Desai- Sorted LIVE- on Instagram

India and Indian consumers post Covid.

What are top 3 consumer trends, what are consumers priorities, what is going to lead consumption in India and what will take a back seat, is digital consumption here to stay??

I am sure many of us as marketers, advertisers, thought leaders have these questions to give shape to our business. Let’s hear it from the best, India’s leading Columnist, MD & CEO Future Brands- Santosh Desai.

Pawan Sarda- Group CMO, Future Group will do a fireside chat with him on 29th of Oct, Thursday, at 8 pm, on sorted Instagram page.

Do email your questions to connect@sorted.digital . log on to www.sorted.digital or on our insta page, @sorted.digital. We will take it during the show.

(We got this information in a press release).

