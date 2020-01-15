Firework and Lightstream partner to power brands on the short-video format content

A creative professional with a keen business eye, Bala Iyengar, co-CEO, Lightstream, said, “Our partnership with Firework presents an exciting opportunity to offer brands a unique platform dedicated to the new age format of short video content. From developing brand-related content to placement and commerce, we will provide the full content-to-commerce universe attracting brands. Keeping in mind the profile of audiences and the interface of the platform, we will leverage our expertise and Firework’s network to offer customized, innovative content to those seeking to engage in compelling storytelling.”