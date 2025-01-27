First look poster of Disney+ Hotstar's Malayalam series 'Love Under Construction' released

The first look poster of Love Under Construction, the sixth Malayalam series from Disney+ Hotstar, has been released. The romantic comedy will stream soon. Love Under Construction stars Aju Varghese, Neeraj Madhav, and Gouri G. Kishan in lead roles, featuring a cast popular with the Malayalam audience.

The story follows a young man’s dream of building his own home and the love that comes into his life. The series explores the challenges of balancing both in a humorous way.

Written and directed by Vishnu G. Raghav, Love Under Construction features music composed by Gopi Sundar. Produced under the banner of Rejaputhra Visual Media by M. Ranjith, with Avanthika Renjith as the executive producer.

afaqs! received this information in a press release.