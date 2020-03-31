First two months’ trading in line with our expectations

Supporting our people and communities and maintaining service for our clients

Since the start of the coronavirus crisis, our first priority has been the safety and welfare of our people, and doing what we can to limit the impact of the pandemic on our communities. Our leadership has communicated continuously to our people around the world and we have followed or exceeded the guidance of governments and international health organisations in the measures we have taken to protect our employees’ health and to help slow the spread of the virus. We know this is a stressful and unsettling time for our people, and are encouraging all managers to stay in close contact with their teams to provide the support needed. We continue to give regular guidance on mental and physical wellbeing.