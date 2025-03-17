Firstpost brings the Ideas Pod at Raisina Dialogue 2025

The tenth edition of Raisina Dialogue will feature the Firstpost Ideas Pod, bringing together heads of state, policymakers, diplomats, economists, and thought leaders. The Ideas Pod is part of India’s conference, where leading minds will discuss and debate key global issues.

From March 17 to 19, Firstpost, in collaboration with the Observer Research Foundation, will bring agenda-setting and thought-provoking discussions with expert minds in foreign policy and geopolitics covering topics as varied as climate change and international security to economic inequality and emerging technologies.

Among the names at the Ideas Pod will be Christopher Luxon, Prime Minister, New Zealand; Rafael Mariano Grossi, director general, International Atomic Energy Agency; Andrii Sybiha, minister for Foreign Affairs, Ukraine; Admiral Samuel Paparo, USN, Commander, U.S. Indo-Pacific Command; Jonathan Powell, National Security Adviser, United Kingdom.

Palki Sharma, managing editor, Firstpost, says, “We are thrilled to partner with Samir Saran and ORF to bring you front row access to the conversations that matter most.”

Firstpost is an international news platform with over seven million YouTube subscribers and more than three billion views in the past two years. The Raisina Dialogue is a conference on geopolitics and geoeconomics hosted by the Observer Research Foundation with the Ministry of External Affairs, Government of India.

This year’s Dialogue focuses on six broad themes covering major political developments, challenges of the changing climate, artificial intelligence-driven technological disruptions, militant mercantilism that has triggered a global trade war, the need to refocus on the development of the Global South, and ways to deal with threats to global security for a lasting peace.

afaqs! received this information in a press release.