Firstpost releases special e-edition on India’s 'Operation Sindoor'

Operation Sindoor was a major military move by India aimed at countering terrorism linked to Pakistan. It marked a shift in India's strategic approach and challenged how the world addresses state-sponsored terrorism. Firstpost has released a digital newspaper edition focused on India’s military operation, Operation Sindoor.

This broadsheet-size edition covers the key details of Operation Sindoor, highlighting the planning and execution of the military action.

This edition includes interviews, expert analysis, and verified accounts to explain the objectives, execution, and outcomes of Operation Sindoor. It examines the strategy behind the operation, challenges faced by Indian forces, and its impact on regional security, following a terror attack linked to Pakistan’s Army chief Asim Munir.

"While the magnitude of Operation Sindoor, and what it has achieved, is a compelling enough reason for Firstpost to bring out this special edition, the need to present facts in a flood of disinformation was a trigger too," says Palki Sharma, managing editor, Firstpost.

