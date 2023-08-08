Firstpost YouTube channel surpasses 100 Million views in six months

More than 50% of its traffic comes from international audiences.
Firstpost's YouTube channel has achieved a significant milestone, crossing 100 million views in just six months. With a total of over 123 million views, Firstpost's popularity has extended across the globe, attracting views from various regions. With more than 50% of its traffic coming from international audiences, Firstpost has underscored its global reach.
Firstpost's achievement follows its video pivot earlier this year, driven by the launch of its flagship show 'Vantage,' hosted by Managing Editor Palki Sharma. The show has gained traction for its compelling content and unique style.
Speaking on Firstpost's success, managineditor Palki Sharma said, "Crossing the 100 million views mark proves the power of compelling storytelling. Our focus has been on sharing thought-provoking news from around the world in a way that resonates with our audience and enhances their understanding. This milestone fuels our determination to keep pushing our boundaries and delivering value for our global audience's time."
In addition to 'Vantage,' FirstPost’s other shows like ‘Flashback’ and ‘Between The Lines’ have also contributed to the platform’s growth with their unique narrative and packaging style.
