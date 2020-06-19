Fitbit and Bipasha Basu celebrate International Yoga Day

Urging people to make fitness part of their daily lifestyle, Fitbit and Bipasha Basu partner for international Yoga Day!
In line with its mission to help people get healthier and more active, Fitbit has joined hands with Bollywood superstar and fitness icon, Bipasha Basu, on International Yoga Day (June 21) to raise awareness of the benefits of yoga and the importance of keeping active in the current times. A firm believer and advocate of yoga, Bipasha Basu will interact via a live session and share experience of how time and again, Yoga has emerged as a great rejuvenating source of everyday wellness.
Yoga brings together physical and mental wellness and is about more than just backbends or well-coordinated outfits. Each asana or pose when done properly can benefit the personal health of practitioners, helping to manage or even reverse issues like stress, digestive disorders, posture, and anxiety.
“This is in line with a series of initiatives to support people in maintaining holistic health and wellness since onset of COVID-19. Yoga has been part of our culture for more than 5000 years. Given the current circumstances, we understand it is important to focus on your health and overall wellness. In our quest to make everyone healthier, we are happy to work with Bipasha ahead of International Yoga Day and further the efforts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the government to help people make healthier lifestyle choices,” said Alok Shankar, Country General Manager, Fitbit India.
Expressing her views, Bipasha Basu said, “Since I started my Yoga journey, it has been a great life-changing experience and has given a new direction to my fitness routine. I think at a time when maintaining that discipline is the biggest challenge for people, easily accessible home workout videos could prove to be really helpful in nudging people and keeping them motivated. Besides, tracking our wellness progress and keeping a tab on the workouts help motivate us as well. I have been streaming some for myself and I really like the fact how it’s personalized for me and suggests workouts as per my style of working out.”
As the global situation with the COVID-19 continues to evolve, Fitbit also announced a number of initiatives to help encourage people and motivate them to stay fit and healthy including a 90 day free trial of its Premium service, and the addition of a COVID-19 resource hub feature on the Fitbit app. Answering one of the most critical needs for ventilators globally, Fitbit announced it has developed a high-quality, low-cost, easy-to-use emergency ventilator, Fitbit Flow, which has successfully obtained Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) from the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) for use during the COVID-19 public health emergency.
