Fitbit and Bipasha Basu celebrate International Yoga Day

Expressing her views, Bipasha Basu said, “Since I started my Yoga journey, it has been a great life-changing experience and has given a new direction to my fitness routine. I think at a time when maintaining that discipline is the biggest challenge for people, easily accessible home workout videos could prove to be really helpful in nudging people and keeping them motivated. Besides, tracking our wellness progress and keeping a tab on the workouts help motivate us as well. I have been streaming some for myself and I really like the fact how it’s personalized for me and suggests workouts as per my style of working out.”