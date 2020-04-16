Fitternity launches new products amid lockdown to meet evolving consumer needs

Fitternity, India’s leading online fitness and wellness destination has announced the launch of ‘Fitternity Live’ following consumers adopting newer ways of keeping fit amidst the nationwide lockdown.
Keeping in mind the dynamic nature of consumer needs, Fitternity has constantly evolved its operations and services to fit these demands with innovative offerings. Having addressed the previously prevailing concerns in the fitness industry, Fitternity now stands at a robust user network of 11.3 Million+ Unique Users and has witnessed 1 Million+ bookings to this day. Today, since the consumers have no access to physical fitness centres, Fitternity has built new offerings which are virtually operative granting users newer ways of accessing fitness solutions. These offerings include ‘Fitternity Live’, ‘Personal Coach’ along with their initiative of helping the industry by providing aid to the suppliers and small businesses.
Fitternity Live: The product will provide users the flexibility, variety and ease of access to fitness and also nutrition services, without a need to step out of their homes. As work from home becomes the new normal, various companies are looking for an optimum fitness fix for their teams. Fitternity has also stepped up in providing a complimentary access to all corporate companies to avail the Fitternity Live offering during the lockdown.
A) Live Streaming of Online Classes: A unique marketplace for live streaming of workout classes wherein a user can pre-pay, book and attend live classes from their favourite gyms, fitness centres or trainers. Users can browse through classes curated by 1000+ fitness centers and trainers across India and select which class works best for them. This offering allows users to engage with the trainers by asking questions and learning effectively, all at the comfort of their homes.
B) Video On Demand- VOD: An independent high quality virtual fitness video viewing platform. A curation of a series of workout videos from top celebrity trainers and fitness coaches in the country will soon be accessible to consumers from home. This feature offers users the option to start - pause - restart - repeat as per their convenience and have seamless access to all kinds of workouts like Functional Training, Pilates, Calisthenics, Yoga and more. This service will soon be extended to inculcate informative videos on nutrition as well as overall wellness.
Personal Coach - One To One Consultations: This is another new addition to Fitternity’s varied offerings wherein the user will be able to consult with highly experienced coaches to gain guidance on all things fitness, nutrition and mental well-being as per their individual preferences. These trainers will have access to the users profile and fitness goals and will help set varied improvement regimes. They will also help track the progress and enable the user to stay on schedule with regular follow up and insightful tips. The platform has already partnered with 2000+ trainers and is working towards getting the best experts on board to guide consumers and help them keep their journey to fitness uninterrupted.
Supplier Aid-: In unprecedented times like these, the gyms and fitness studios that previously used to tirelessly serve customers in their fitness journey have incurred a major strain on their revenue and cash flow. Fitternity with an intent to bring the fitness community together and help these small businesses, has recently launched Gift Vouchers for each center individually that customers can purchase and avail as credit for future purchases on Fitternity. The entire amount collected will be passed on to the respective gyms & studios without any deductions.
Speaking on these new offerings, Neha Motwani, Co-Founder & CEO, Fitternity says, “ Our research and insight on the consumer behaviour towards fitness has helped us innovate offerings that contribute to our user’s health and fitness journeys. While we are aware of the impact that the pandemic has had on the fitness industry, we have taken steps to bring the fitness industry together and extend our support to the supplier network including smaller gyms & fitness centres. Additionally, we have also adapted our business models keeping in mind the dynamic user requirements and developed special offerings. The aim is to continue providing users flexibility and avenues to carry out their fitness journey and reduce obstacles. We have also taken steps to engage the corporate workforce and help the organizations find and access fitness classes from their homes”
Adding further to this, Jayam Vora, Co-Founder & COO, Fitternity says, “We are aware of the impact that the Coronavirus pandemic has brought. It has not only led various industries to a stand-still, but has also impacted the fitness segment massively. In order to stand tall and strong with our strong supplier/vendor network, we have devised an offering- Fitternity Gift Cards & Vouchers, that will help them get aid for the losses that they are currently facing. We are also observing a significant impact on the consumer’s approach towards fitness. While the pandemic is a global crisis, it has also made the consumers understand the importance of having a healthy lifestyle and hence a good immunity. Owing to this insight, we have curated new offerings that not only make it convenient for the users to avail fitness at home but also do this with the correct guidance by experts. It’s our prerogative to encourage India to #FightToBeFit! All in the safety of their homes.”
Fitternity Live -Live Streaming of Online Classes is currently available on the website/App, VOD will be launched in this week.
Personal Coach will be available on soon.
(We got this information in a press release.)