FLAME Awards South East Asia 2025 shortlist revealed

This year’s FLAME Awards South East Asia 2025 received a high number of submissions, including entries from across the South East Asian region. Following an extensive jury evaluation, the Rural Marketing Association of India (RMAI) present the shortlisted entries representing the most impactful work in rural marketing across Asia.

The 17th edition of the FLAME Awards Asia will be held on August 8, 2025 from 6:00 PM onwards at Vivanta, Dwarka (Taj), New Delhi.

The FLAME Awards Asia is RMAI’s annual rural marketing awards for the Asian subcontinent. Ernst & Young was the official tabulator for this year’s awards.

Dr. Venkatram Vasantavada - additional jury chair, Comments, “Glad to be part of the RMAI Flame Awards jury. Happy to witness a wide diversity of entries for the various award categories. RMAI Flame is a prestigious platform that recognizes outstanding and impactful endeavours in rural marketing across Asia. Fair and transparent processes aligned with high governance standards with EY as the Audit Partner gives a lot of comfort to all of us in the jury. Congratulations to everyone who diligently shared their entries for these awards. May the best work win!”

afaqs! recieved this information in a press release.