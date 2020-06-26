FLC Marketing & Events commences India Operations

Expressing his views on commencing the FLC Group India Chapter, Ganesh Iyer, Managing Partner & Co-Founder, FLC said, “It’s great to be back home. Over the past 10 years, we have been working extensively with major MNCs across various sectors including FMCG, beauty, cosmetics, electronics, telecom, automobiles, and beverages. We want to bring lessons learned, our extensive experience and our expertise to India. Our senior team members will be on ground lending their support to the India operations. This is the first step in our exciting expansion plans at FLC”. With the current pandemic situation, we want to offer our clients all the possible innovative virtual solutions which connects them with their audiences instantly”.