FLC Marketing & Events commences India Operations

Award winning FLC Group of Dubai brings their decade long expertise to the Indian market .
FLC Group, a leading Integrated BTL Marketing agency announces its establishment in the Indian market. Founded in the UAE in 2009, FLC Group has been instrumental in the success of leading brands in the GCC for over a decade.
FLC Group offers innovative concepts precisely geared towards the current needs and challenging scenario. During the Covid-19 Pandemic, FLC focused their energy towards the virtual world by creating innovative services through their in-house pool of virtual services experts. To begin with, FLC Group has created an innovative platform FLC LIVE- a viritual event solution offering web based live events and integrated remote audience interaction. The FLC LIVE platform enables conferences, fashion shows, PR/ Influencer events/ product launches, brand activations, and offers customised innovative engagement with key target audiences. FLC LIVE is a solution focused towards the current pandemic situation, and addresses the shift in customer interaction in the future. It is customizable, scalable, provides measurement of success and tracks ‘Direct link to Sales.’
FLC Live is conducting its first event ‘Meet the NEW Shopper' Virtual Conference on 30th June 2020. With this event they are showcasing an International Shopper Marketing expert, Mike Anthony, a pioneer in Shopper Marketing to speak about changing consumer behavior during the pandemic. Mike Anthony will also dive deep into new shopper insights that help brands stay relevant, be on top-of-mind and ACT NOW. Mike leverages the power of a unique vision of shopper marketing and customer management to deliver profitable growth for brands.
Expressing his views on commencing the FLC Group India Chapter, Ganesh Iyer, Managing Partner & Co-Founder, FLC said, “It’s great to be back home. Over the past 10 years, we have been working extensively with major MNCs across various sectors including FMCG, beauty, cosmetics, electronics, telecom, automobiles, and beverages. We want to bring lessons learned, our extensive experience and our expertise to India. Our senior team members will be on ground lending their support to the India operations. This is the first step in our exciting expansion plans at FLC”. With the current pandemic situation, we want to offer our clients all the possible innovative virtual solutions which connects them with their audiences instantly”.
In addition to the virtual drive FLC Group has also introduced the ‘Virtual Promoter’ platform- an engagement service which takes away the fear of interaction with a person. The virtual promoter interacts with the customer through brand messaging, consultancy, objections, sales all handled remotely. The customer interface is with a robot bringing the brand back on top-of-mind, Talk-of-town while providing Public Relations mileage.
Expressing her views on the new venture, Adriana Usvat, Managing Partner & Co-Founder, FLC said, “Commencing operations in India is part of our regional expansion strategy and an important milestone. We are very excited to be starting this new chapter. We can bring lots of value addition based on the experience accumulated across GCC, focus being as always, strategic, out of the box solutions and measurable ROI. We look forward to assist brands and companies who are seeking to connect with their customers, and increase their market share”.
To spearhead the India operations, FLC Group has appointed Rohit Shah, Business Head, FLC Marketing & Events who brings with him experience of working with top tier clients including Adidas, Sony Mobile, PepsiCo, Dabur, HP & Whirlpool.
FLC Group brings a unique approach to shopper marketing, brand activations, influencer programs, events & marketing promotions, brand ambassadors & promoters. This approach has been demonstrated through over 750 successful campaigns for renowned international brands including P&G, Nestle, Huawei, Samsung, Hisense, Acer, Aujan Coca Cola, IFFCO, Etude House, Estee Lauder, Coty, LVMH, Guerlain, Givenchy, Ajmal Perfumes and many more. The FLC team in India has won several awards and has been associated with clients such as Toblerone, Nimbooz, Pampers, Bajaj Allianz, and Oreo.
