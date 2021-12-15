Flipkart and VEVE Win Gold Accolade at mCube Awards 2021

VEVE enabled Flipkart to reach 200 million customers on mobile, through its unique on-device mobile ads.
VEVE, the performance marketing platform, announced that it won a gold accolade at the mCube Awards 2021. The renowned event acknowledges and awards exceptional work executed by professionals, brands, and agencies across the advertising and marketing industry. The win was in the following category:
Flipkart, one of the leading e-commerce marketplaces, wanted to acquire new customers in tier 2 and tier 3 markets and upsize its existing customer base. Further, it was crucial for the campaign communication to be dynamic, location-specific, and contextual. “For this campaign, it was crucial to identify alternate media channels, that would ensure high-quality reach. VEVE helped us achieve this using its unique on-device mobile ads that performed phenomenally, and we are ecstatic about this award,” said Flipkart spokesperson.
VEVE enabled the brand to reach 200 million customers through its innovative ad formats – Tiles, Notifications, and Universal. The ads were highly engaging and targeted customers based on their location and device type (price, mobile brand) owned by users in tier 2 and tier 3 markets.
To learn more about how VEVE helped Flipkart drive customer acquisitions at scale, read this case study.
“We help clients extend their reach beyond search and social media platforms and drive incremental Return on Ad Spends (ROAS) though unique on-device mobile ads. For Flipkart, we leveraged our robust partnerships with leading mobile handset manufacturers (OEMs) and browsers. Our ads ran seamlessly across unique on-device placements that aligned with the customer buying journey. This gave Flipkart the competitive edge. Our sincere thanks to the mCube jury for conferring this award on us,” added Rishi Sharma, VP – Business Development – Asia-Pacific, VEVE.
(We got this information in a press release).