Flipkart and VEVE Win Gold Accolade at mCube Awards 2021

Flipkart, one of the leading e-commerce marketplaces, wanted to acquire new customers in tier 2 and tier 3 markets and upsize its existing customer base. Further, it was crucial for the campaign communication to be dynamic, location-specific, and contextual. “For this campaign, it was crucial to identify alternate media channels, that would ensure high-quality reach. VEVE helped us achieve this using its unique on-device mobile ads that performed phenomenally, and we are ecstatic about this award,” said Flipkart spokesperson.