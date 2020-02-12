Flipkart expands its furniture portfolio with the launch of ‘Perfect Homes Studio’

Adarsh Menon, senior vice president, Private Brands, Electronics and Furniture at Flipkart, commenting on the launch, said, “Customer centricity is the ethos on which our private brands portfolio is built. With this entirely new range, Perfect Homes is targeting a new segment of consumers who aspire to own the latest decor and aesthetics but may have budgetary concerns. This range will allow them to feel a sense of ownership over the furniture, which many young Indians living in metros today may not otherwise experience. Living alone, with friends or with their spouses, consumers always want to build the home of their dreams, and Perfect Homes Studio allows them to do just that."