Flipkart introduces SuperCoin Pay

Speaking about the launch of SuperCoin Pay, Prakash Sikaria, vice president - growth and monetization, Flipkart, said, “Over the past year, SuperCoin has developed into a highly successful rewards programme, with over 10 billion SuperCoins earned by millions of Flipkart customers. Building on this success and with the intention to create a larger and more inclusive ecosystem, we are thrilled to announce the launch of SuperCoin Pay. The lines between online and offline shopping are becoming increasingly blurred, and our intention is to make the consumers' shopping experience more rewarding, no matter where they shop. Being a part of the SuperCoin programme enables our partners to reap the benefits of Flipkart’s 300 million customer base through a truly integrated rewards initiative.”