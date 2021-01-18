Flipkart introduces SuperCoin Pay

To enable customers to pay through SuperCoins across health & wellness, food & beverage, travel, grocery and fashion retail outlets.
Flipkart, India’s homegrown e-commerce marketplace, is introducing SuperCoin Pay and strengthening its SuperCoin Rewards program. As part of this effort, Flipkart is partnering with 5000+ retail outlets across India, where customers will be able to pay through SuperCoins (Rewards points), giving them greater value and choice. SuperCoin is a unique rewards program from Flipkart that is designed to provide rewards and benefits to millions of customers who shop on the platform.
Through SuperCoin Pay, partner stores across fashion, grocery, food & beverages, travel and health & wellness can register themselves and begin accepting payments through SuperCoins. Customers will be able to pay up to 100% of their bill value across 5000+ partner stores (online and offline) using only SuperCoins. These rewards can be earned on Flipkart and redeemed with a purchase from these partner stores across categories encompassing fashion, food & beverage, travel, grocery, and health & wellness.
With this launch, Flipkart continues to give any shopper access to its Rewards programme, which has never been behind any paywall. It is also adding tremendous value to the shopping experience through a single rewards programme.
SuperCoin Pay will enable customers to pay their bills at the partner stores using the SuperCoins they have earned on Flipkart. To make the experience simple and seamless, all benefits can be accessed by simply scanning a QR code at the partner store using the Flipkart app. Customers can also access the entire list of stores and partner brands on the Flipkart app under ‘Rewards store’ in the ‘SuperCoin’ section. With this launch, Flipkart’s SuperCoin programme creates an inclusive shopping experience with a wide array of brands and sellers.
Speaking about the launch of SuperCoin Pay, Prakash Sikaria, vice president - growth and monetization, Flipkart, said, “Over the past year, SuperCoin has developed into a highly successful rewards programme, with over 10 billion SuperCoins earned by millions of Flipkart customers. Building on this success and with the intention to create a larger and more inclusive ecosystem, we are thrilled to announce the launch of SuperCoin Pay. The lines between online and offline shopping are becoming increasingly blurred, and our intention is to make the consumers' shopping experience more rewarding, no matter where they shop. Being a part of the SuperCoin programme enables our partners to reap the benefits of Flipkart’s 300 million customer base through a truly integrated rewards initiative.”
Traditional reward programs haven’t achieved their full potential because of their restricted opportunities to convert points to rewards, while being limited within their own business ecosystem. Flipkart’s SuperCoin ecosystem helps overcome these challenges meaningfully, by bringing in a wide range of partners and helping customers derive enhanced value and flexibility.
Flipkart also recently introduced SuperCoin Exchange which allows customers to exchange their SuperCoins into the partner brand’s Rewards points and vice versa, to make purchases at the store.
TimesPoints, Peter England, Cafe Coffee Day and Flying Machine are some of the partners who are a part of the SuperCoin Pay or SuperCoin Exchange programmes. With the introduction of the two new offerings, Flipkart will continue to transform the rewards landscape and be known as a one-stop shopping destination for consumers.
(We got this information in a press release).