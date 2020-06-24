Flipkart launches new campaign #AaoPhirPakdeRaftaar to motivate its sellers, as India undergoes the ‘new normal’

The campaign, which pivots around an anthem of “AaoPhirPakdeRaftaar”, induces a sense of togetherness and imparts hope and trust to the local seller community in India. In an attempt to showcase the impact of the lockdown on different segments, the main film, through different stories, navigates through the lives of three characters facing different challenges in their field of work. The film starts with an Ekart executive who aches to go back to work and is concerned by the unprecedented crisis, lockdown and possible impact on our sellers; it then transitions into the warehouse of a local seller who is stocking up the shelves as his wife is sceptical on how these products will sell; and then the story moves on to a household where a father is worried how he’ll sell the stock of sarees. The three scenarios display the apprehensions and the challenges faced by the seller ecosystem during the lockdown and glimpse of resurgence as the business ramps up across the country, through Flipkart.