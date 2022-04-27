Flipkart Marketplace introduces a slew of industry-first strategic policy changes

Policy changes and tech capability details uniformly for existing and new sellers on

Flipkart Marketplace:

1) Seamless 10-minute onboarding - An industry-first capability focused on simplifying the sellers' barriers to getting started on their e-commerce journey. This frictionless onboarding process empowers sellers to get started without any hassles.

2) Ease of listing and cataloging - Flipkart has solved for easy product listing/cataloging by introducing an industry-first AI-led automated solution which converts any product image to Flipkart-standard quality on the go making it easier for sellers.

3) Best-in-class payment/return policies - Flipkart is easing the liabilities for sellers and freeing up their working capital with this industry best payment policy. Flipkart will now process seller payments 7-10 days from dispatch, making it the fastest and most predictable payment settlement platform.

4) Guaranteed ROI delivery on Ads for sellers - Flipkart is creating industry benchmarks by being the first in the market to guarantee growth for new sellers based on their capability to serve consumers. The guaranteed ROI on Ad spends for the right customer inputs will boost sellers’ visibility making it easier to scale their businesses.

5) Integrated group travel benefits for sellers with Cleartrip integration - A single window dashboard with Cleartrip integration will assist sellers by offering exclusive and special deals for their frequent travel needs.

6) All new iOS app for sellers - Now, sellers can manage all aspects of their businesses using their mobile through the Flipkart Seller Hub app, which is among the best rated B2B apps currently. Flipkart’s new iOS app allows easy listing and AI-based cataloging on the app itself.