Flipkart partners with CarDekho to bring a comprehensive auto experience for its customers

CarDekho will extend their tech-enabled auto discovery and comparison options for Flipkart’s ~400m users.
Flipkart, India’s homegrown e-commerce marketplace, and Girnarsoft, parent company of India’s leading auto search and discovery portals - CarDekho and BikeDekho, today announced a strategic partnership wherein innovative tools, selections and automobile content such as detailed specs, prices, comparisons and more will be made available on the Flipkart app and mobile website.
Flipkart is strengthening its focus on the auto category which currently covers accessories, select auto services, automobile spare parts and insurance options. This collaboration with Girnarsoft will allow its users across the country to make informed auto decisions aided by search, research, and comparisons. The interface for Flipkart’s automobile section has been designed to ensure easy navigation, discovery and seamlessness in journey completions.
Speaking on the collaboration, Sankalp Mehrotra, vice president - monetisation, Flipkart, said, "Our association with Girnarsoft is aligned with our customer-centric approach to bring them the best choices, through technology-first measures. With over 400 million users on Flipkart, we are able to draw a deep understanding of their journeys. Our association with Girnarsoft will provide our customers with greater choices and selection in the auto category, as they go through their Car and 2-wheeler explorations. Users will be able to discover and learn more about the vehicle of their choice. This handshake is another step in democratizing access for customers"
Mayank Jain, CEO - New Auto Business, Girnarsoft, said, “This partnership with Flipkart allows us to offer our proprietary auto search and discovery services to a new and larger set of audience in the country. Flipkart’s reach and our strength in auto-tech solutions together will enable seamless vehicle discovery, research and buying experience for these users. This partnership takes us closer to CarDekho's vision of disrupting the personal mobility space in India.”
With the growing adoption of e-commerce, this alliance will play a pivotal role in facilitating OEMs and dealerships of all sizes to grow their business, while solving for the growing needs of millions of customers across India.