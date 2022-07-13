Flipkart partners with CarDekho to bring a comprehensive auto experience for its customers

Speaking on the collaboration, Sankalp Mehrotra, vice president - monetisation, Flipkart, said, "Our association with Girnarsoft is aligned with our customer-centric approach to bring them the best choices, through technology-first measures. With over 400 million users on Flipkart, we are able to draw a deep understanding of their journeys. Our association with Girnarsoft will provide our customers with greater choices and selection in the auto category, as they go through their Car and 2-wheeler explorations. Users will be able to discover and learn more about the vehicle of their choice. This handshake is another step in democratizing access for customers"