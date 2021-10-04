Flipkart Seller Hub’s “The Big Billion Days” campaign highlights the efforts of the sellers in making the festive sale a success

Sharing his views on the campaign, Jagjeet Harode Business Unit Head - at Flipkart Marketplace, said, “The festive season is a crucial time of the year when consumer spending is much higher and Flipkart’s ‘The Big Billion Days’ event is an opportunity for our sellers to reach millions of customers across India. This year again millions of sellers, artisans and brands prepare their shops and businesses for this massive digital sales festival of our country on Flipkart’s platform. Each year we set a new sales record with our sellers' enthusiastic efforts, thereby fulfilling millions of wishes. We have captured this euphoria in our new campaign #KarloJashnKiTayyari.