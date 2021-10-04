By afaqs!
Companies

Flipkart Seller Hub’s “The Big Billion Days” campaign highlights the efforts of the sellers in making the festive sale a success

The campaign focuses on the fact that the Big Billion Days sale is a festival of Flipkart sellers who always wish to expand their businesses throughout the country.

With its latest campaign, “Karlo Jashan Ki Tayyari”, Flipkart Seller Hub released a brand film highlighting preparations & excitement of Flipkart’s sellers for the festive season. Conceptualised in collaboration with ARTe Mediatech, this 60-second-long ad film portrays the celebration of the seller community on the platform. As the name ‘Karlo Jashn Ki Tayyari’ suggests, the campaign focuses on the fact that the Big Billion Days sale is a festival of Flipkart sellers who always wish to expand their businesses throughout the country.

With narration from Piyush Mishra, the ad opens with a warm festive mood among the sellers across the nation. It starts with a shop in Delhi selling beauty products followed by a shop in Kolkata selling sweets, to a shop owner in Gujarat selling Home Decor, to a shop in Hyderabad selling clothes - all to be sold on Flipkart.

Sharing his views on the campaign, Jagjeet Harode Business Unit Head - at Flipkart Marketplace, said, “The festive season is a crucial time of the year when consumer spending is much higher and Flipkart’s ‘The Big Billion Days’ event is an opportunity for our sellers to reach millions of customers across India. This year again millions of sellers, artisans and brands prepare their shops and businesses for this massive digital sales festival of our country on Flipkart’s platform. Each year we set a new sales record with our sellers' enthusiastic efforts, thereby fulfilling millions of wishes. We have captured this euphoria in our new campaign #KarloJashnKiTayyari.

Enjoy watching.!” Rohit Sakunia, co-founder and chief business officer of ARTe Mediatech said, “The Big Billion Days is India's biggest festival for both the sellers and consumers of Flipkart. This film is an ode to acknowledge the efforts of sellers who work day and night during this season. We hope our sellers will enjoy the film as much as we enjoyed making them”.

Credits:

Client: Flipkart Seller Hub

Agency: ArtE Mediatech

Production House: Gibbous Films

Client Side Team: Anshul Sehgal, Anshul Vasu, Shraddha Mehta

Director: Tejender Sharma

Producer: Rohit Sakunia

Servicing Team: Sahil Gandotra, Sahil Srivastava

DOP: Kamaljeet Negi

Cast: Alok Pandey, Aakash Dabhade, Radha Bhatt, Kunal Kumar, Inderpal Singh

Music: Saurabh-Vaibhav

AD: Mohit, Sandeep, Mayank

ART: Beeva

HOP: Tejpal Singh

EP: Jamal Ahmad Rao

Lights: Light and Light (Firoz)

Catering: Chaudhary Enterprises

(We got this information in a press release).

Flipkart Seller Hub