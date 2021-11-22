Flipkart to enter the healthcare sector through Flipkart Health+

Speaking on the development, Ravi Iyer, senior vice president and head - corporate development, Flipkart, said, “The consumer internet ecosystem in India is growing rapidly as consumers recognize the opportunities and convenience that digital adoption is enabling in their lives. With growing awareness and focus on health heightened by the pandemic, there is a large opportunity and demand for affordable healthcare and ancillary offerings. We are excited to enter this space through this investment in SastaSundar.com, a company that has established itself as a trusted partner for lakhs of consumers through genuine products, a technology-powered platform and a wide network. The synergies between the Flipkart Group and SatsaSundar.com, combined with our commitment to prioritize our customer’s needs, will help us grow and transform online healthcare in India.”