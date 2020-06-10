Flite announces it's new brand logo

Commenting on the same Gaurav Dua, Executive Director, Relaxo Footwears Ltd – “Flite is a brand of semi-formal footwear from the house of Relaxo. Positioned as youthful, stylish and comfortable, the concept resonates well with the target group, which has high aspirations, is ambitious and believes in the idea of now is the time for me to soar high. What has been remarkable in the new identity is the fact that it ticks all the requisite dimensions of brand expression without diluting the essence that current audience was familiar with for decades”