Flite rekindles a lost emotion in their new #RishtoKiFlite campaign

Expressing his thoughts on this, Gaurav Dua, Executive Director (Sales & Marketing), Relaxo Footwears Limited said, "The lockdown period has forced us to slow down our usually hectic pace and obverse the small blessings around us that have always been taken for granted and most often, ignored. This pandemic has taught us to savour the little joys of family life that are the true gems to be treasured. Flite attempts to draw the customers into this realm of positivity with this film”.