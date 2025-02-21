Flixbox Solutions launches Skara a no-code platform for streaming apps

Flixbox Solutions officially launched Skara, a no-code platform for creators and businesses to launch their streaming apps in minutes. Skara launches as the global video streaming market nears $155 billion by 2029, focusing on emerging markets like Southeast Asia, projected to reach $6.25 billion.

Skara is a homegrown SaaS platform designed for the Indian market, offering video streaming solutions with monetisation features for businesses across industries.

Skara provides a platform for creators and businesses to enter the growing video streaming market, which has a CAGR of 6.89%. It addresses challenges like high upfront costs and long development times by allowing users to launch a branded streaming app quickly and at no cost.

“We want creators and businesses to be at the center of the video-consumption revolution that the world is witnessing. While platforms are looking at ways to take portions out of the actual creators’ revenue, we bring the power back by letting them keep 100% of it. And along comes the freedom to create content without depending on algorithms and prejudices.” says Ankita Saikia, co-founder of Flixbox Solutions.

