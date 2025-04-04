FlixBus named official transport partner for ‘Legends Face Off’ in Mumbai

FlixBus India has recently announced its partnership with The Sports Front (TSF) as the official transport partner for the highly anticipated football event, ‘Legends Face off’ in Mumbai on April 6, 2025. As part of the collaboration, FlixBus India will provide two premium buses to ensure transportation for the football players of Real Madrid Leyendas and Barcelona Legends visiting India.

Advertisment

As part of this partnership, FlixBus India will facilitate the movement of football icons, including Carles Puyol, Xavi Hernandez, Rivaldo, Ricardo Quaresma, Luis Figo, Fernando Morientes, Pepe, and Michael Owen, from the airport to their hotels and event venues.

“We are thrilled to be the official transport partner for this iconic event. Football in India is one of the most popular sports and unites people from the length and breadth of the country. By supporting the Legends face off, we celebrate India's passion for football. Through this collaboration, FlixBus India reaffirms its mission of connecting people and places with sustainable and accessible transport solutions.”, says Surya Khurana, MD, FlixBus India.

Further, John Zaidi, CEO, TSF says, “We are delighted to partner with FlixBus India for the 'Legends Face Off'. Just as FlixBus connects people across distances, we aim to bridge the gap between fans and their football heroes. Together, we are creating unforgettable memories that celebrate the passion for football in India, bringing fans closer to the legends they admire.”

The partnership will also include branding activities such as co-branding on buses (both inside and outside), LED perimeter advertisements flashing the FlixBus logo and branding at the stadium gates. Additionally, FlixBus India will engage with fans through an exciting giveaway contest on FlixBus India’s official Instagram, where two lucky fans will win 2 pairs of match tickets.

afaqs! received this information in a press release.