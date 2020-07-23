FLYX Picks 80 dB as their India Communications Partner

“OTT platforms have seen an unprecedented spike in viewership amidst the Covid-19 outbreak as people spend more time at home. OTT platforms are buzzing with activity as users are binge watching content. India is home to 30+OTT platforms and is the second largest market after the US. Our India entry is a strategic milestone in our growth plans”, said, Shashank Singh, CEO & Co-founder, FLYX., “We have found the right partner in 80-dB Communications to enhance our brand image and for managing our startegic communication across the Indian market. Our engagement with 80-dB will help us create a distinct position in the market and raise memorability by helping craft compelling stories around our product and proposition that will be told across platforms”.