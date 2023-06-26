FNP Media by Ferns N Petals announces the release of short film 'Softer Kiss' to commemorate pride month

The film encourages viewers to embrace diversity and challenges prevailing stereotypes, aiming to create a more inclusive and empathetic society.
FNP Media by Ferns N Petals , a rising name in video content creation, announces the release of its short film titled 'Softer Kiss.' Scheduled to release on 23rd June in celebration of Pride Month, the film aims to foster inclusivity, acceptance, and love for the LGBTQ+ community.
'Softer Kiss' delves into the life of two same -sex lovers and displays the emotions of love, discovery and acceptance. The film encourages viewers to embrace diversity and challenges prevailing stereotypes, aiming to create a more inclusive and empathetic society.
With a runtime of 8 minutes and 22 seconds, ‘Softer Kiss’ is directed by filmmaker Akriti Singh. The film stars a talented ensemble cast including Khusbu Atre acclaimed for her portrayal in Criminal Justice and notable films such as Akira and Raazi. She will be seen delivering a captivating performance as she embodies the lead couple in the emotionally charged narrative. The film is produced by Vikaas Gutgutia, Managing Director and Founder of Ferns N Petals and FNP Media.
Vikaas Gutgutia, founder & MD, Ferns N Petals and FNP Media quotes on the launch "We believe that love knows no boundaries and with 'Softer Kiss' we strive to celebrate diversity and promote acceptance. We aim to curate content which paves the way for a more inclusive and compassionate society. With this heartfelt narrative, we aim to spread awareness about LGBTQ+ community and promote greater understanding of love in all forms.”
FNP Media is a venture of the well-known brand Ferns N Petals, which specializes in the production of short films, web series and TV commercials. Short films produced by FNP Media received love from the audience, like Blind Love, Mazaak, 2100 FT, Gudgudi, Time Time Ki Baat, Almariyaan, Dahej Ka Scooter, etc. All the short films have got the love of crores of viewers. FNP Media's YouTube channel has more than 1.2 million subscribers, which is a big deal in itself. With Softer Kiss, FNP Media projects its commitment to promoting equality and celebrating love in all its forms. The film will be streaming on the official YouTube channel of FNP Media.