FNP Media by Ferns N Petals announces the release of short film 'Softer Kiss' to commemorate pride month

FNP Media is a venture of the well-known brand Ferns N Petals, which specializes in the production of short films, web series and TV commercials. Short films produced by FNP Media received love from the audience, like Blind Love, Mazaak, 2100 FT, Gudgudi, Time Time Ki Baat, Almariyaan, Dahej Ka Scooter, etc. All the short films have got the love of crores of viewers. FNP Media's YouTube channel has more than 1.2 million subscribers, which is a big deal in itself. With Softer Kiss, FNP Media projects its commitment to promoting equality and celebrating love in all its forms. The film will be streaming on the official YouTube channel of FNP Media.