COLORS and Balaji Telefilms team up again for the fantasy multiverse of Bekaaboo

It is said that with great power comes great responsibility and if it falls in the wrong hands, the fate of the world, as we know it, is at stake. Premised on this sentiment, COLORS’ new show ‘Bekaaboo’ chronicles the tale of two mystical beings, who are at war with each other in the ultimate struggle to rule over the multiverse and protect it. After pioneering fantasy fiction on television, two of the biggest creative entities in entertainment, COLORS and Balaji Telefilms have teamed up yet again for a fierce battle between the divine and dark forces. Starring Shalin Bhanot, Eisha Singh and Monalisa in the roles of rakshas, pari and an antagonist, the fantasy drama captures the journey of a pari and rakshas, who share an ancestral enmity, but unpredictably fall in love. The show also stars popular actors Zain Imam and Shivangi Joshi in pivotal roles. Packed with the finest VFX and produced by Ekta Kapoor’s Balaji Telefilms, ‘Bekaaboo’ premieres on the 18th of March and airs every Saturday and Sunday at 9:00 PM, only on COLORS.