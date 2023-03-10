COLORS and Balaji Telefilms team up again for the fantasy multiverse of Bekaaboo

Witness the ultimate clash of supernatural powers as 'Bekaaboo' brings together the invincible Rakshas, played by Shalin Bhanot, the righteous Pari portrayed by Eisha Singh, and the antagonist Monalisa, in a visually extravagant saga.
It is said that with great power comes great responsibility and if it falls in the wrong hands, the fate of the world, as we know it, is at stake. Premised on this sentiment, COLORS’ new show ‘Bekaaboo’ chronicles the tale of two mystical beings, who are at war with each other in the ultimate struggle to rule over the multiverse and protect it. After pioneering fantasy fiction on television, two of the biggest creative entities in entertainment, COLORS and Balaji Telefilms have teamed up yet again for a fierce battle between the divine and dark forces. Starring Shalin Bhanot, Eisha Singh and Monalisa in the roles of rakshas, pari and an antagonist, the fantasy drama captures the journey of a pari and rakshas, who share an ancestral enmity, but unpredictably fall in love. The show also stars popular actors Zain Imam and Shivangi Joshi in pivotal roles. Packed with the finest VFX and produced by Ekta Kapoor’s Balaji Telefilms, ‘Bekaaboo’ premieres on the 18th of March and airs every Saturday and Sunday at 9:00 PM, only on COLORS.
Talking about the show, Manisha Sharma, Chief Content Officer, Hindi Mass Entertainment, Viacom18 says, “At COLORS, we take great pride in providing a wide variety of stories, content and characters to our audience. Our commitment in fostering a creative ecosystem for the fantasy fiction genre has resulted in unparalleled popularity. Making the most of the momentum generated by this genre, we bring Bekaaboo, a visual extravaganza that showcases the ultimate clash of supernatural powers deciding the fate of the multiverse. Through this show, we are determined to take the fantasy fiction space a notch higher by offering the viewers imaginative worlds. Partnering with Ekta Kapoor, who has excelled the art of fantasy fiction genre and storytelling is always an enriching experience for us and we cherish our long-term relationship that has only become stronger over the years.”
‘Bekaaboo’ revolves around a college-going girl Bela (Eisha Singh) with telepathic powers whose life changes as she meets a shy boy Ranav (Shalin Bhanot). Oblivious to their mystical legacies, both are caught in the age-old rivalry between the families of two powerful forces – pari and rakshas. After discovering their true identities as descendants of pari and rakshas, Bela and Ranav are torn between their love for each other and their quest to navigate the complexities of the multiverse.
Producer Ekta Kapoor says, “Balaji Telefilms is proud of creating a unique and distinct multiverse of mystical characters, particularly in the fantasy genre. Our latest offering, Bekaaboo, revolves around the mystical clans of pari and rakshas, caught in a battle between supremacy over the multiverse and their love. This character-driven story explores themes that have never been explored before on Indian television, making it a truly compelling viewing experience. Our previous collaborations in the fantasy genre with COLORS have been both successful and well-received by audiences, inspiring us to push the boundaries of storytelling. We are grateful to the channel for providing us with a wide canvas to innovate with and for being a platform for our imagination. We are thrilled to present a visually stunning world of pari and rakshas in Bekaaboo.”
Excited to be essaying the role of a rakshas, Shalin Bhanot says, “Rarely on television does one get the opportunity to play two polar sides of a character, one as an under-confident, gullible, and nervous boy, and the other as a powerful and invincible rakshas with a purpose to fulfil. I have always said that I am here to entertain and so for me being back on-screen acting and entertaining is exciting and with it, the response I have been getting for the look has been fabulous. I love the craft of acting and for me, the dual sides to this character make it a challenging thrill! I'm looking forward to working with COLORS and Balaji Telefilms, two powerhouses that are going to rewrite history once again, and this time I'm honoured that I too will get to be part of it.”
Set to be seen in the role of a pari, Eisha Singh says, “Bekaaboo marks my first foray into the realm of fantasy fiction, and I couldn't be more excited about it. The chance to collaborate with two powerhouses in the genre, Balaji Telefilms and COLORS, was too good to pass. I’m thrilled about being seen in the role of a pari, who is entangled in a power struggle for supremacy over all the universes. She is oblivious to her lineage, and it is worth watching what happens when she finds the truth of her mystical roots. I’m confident that this story will not only leave the audience in awe of its visual appeal but also make them think about the triumph of good over evil.”
Playing the role of an antagonist, Monalisa says, “Bekaaboo marks my third collaboration with COLORS after Bigg Boss 6 and Namak Issk Ka. While I have been fortunate enough to be part of several fantasy dramas in my career, Bekaaboo is a first-of-its-kind show that showcases a clash of two mystical clans in a visually stunning manner. I will be seen essaying the role of a rakshini, who is scheming for dominance over the human and rakshas world. She has a strong aura and that required me to don a certain look inspired by the leading ladies of the 80s era. I hope that the efforts and hard work in piecing this show together pay off and the audience is thoroughly entertained.”
Get ready for a mystical adventure in ‘Bekaaboo’ premiering on the 18th of March and airing every Saturday and Sunday at 9:00 PM only on COLORS.
