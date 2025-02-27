Forbes India Leadership Awards 2025 to be held on February 28

Forbes India will host the 14th edition of the Forbes India Leadership Awards (FILA 2025) on February 28 at 6 PM. The event, now under the editorial leadership of Suveen Sinha, will recognise achievements in leadership, innovation, entrepreneurship, and philanthropy.

The journey to this year’s awards began on December 3 last year, with a jury chaired by Harsh Mariwala (founder and chairman of Marico). Members of the panel included KVS Manian (MD and CEO of Federal Bank), Amit Chandra (chairman-India at Bain Capital), Vivek Gambhir (venture partner at Lightspeed India and chairman at BoAt Lifestyle), Aashish Agarwal (MD and country head at Jefferies India), Sangeeta Bavi (former ED at Microsoft India and now COO at YourStory), and Bala Deshpande (founder partner at Mega Delta Capital Advisors).

The jury for the Emerging Innovators Category included Arpit Agarwal (partner at Blume Ventures), Naganand Doraswamy (managing partner at Ideaspring Capital), and Suryaprakash Konanuru (CTO at Ideaspring Capital).The evaluation process ended with a leadership discussion on January 29, featuring Harsh Mariwala, KVS Manian, and Amit Chandra, moderated by Neha Bothra of Forbes India.

"In these fast changing times, leadership matters more than ever. This year's awards reflect our commitment to recognising and celebrating transformative leaders and leadership in the most dynamic and innovative ways,” said Suveen Sinha, editor, Forbes India.

This year, the Forbes India Leadership Awards are in collaboration with distinguished partners across sectors: Presented by Federal Bank, Driven by Kia, Workspace Partner Indiqube, Tourism Partner, Rajasthan Tourism, and Associate Partner Reliance Industries Limited. The event will conclude with an awards ceremony.

