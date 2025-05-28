Forbes India marks 16 years with special issue on disruption trends

Forbes India has released a special edition titled Giant Strides to mark its 16th anniversary. The issue focuses on the theme of disruption, highlighting recent changes across India’s social, economic, and cultural landscape.

The 16th anniversary edition covers developments across sectors such as energy, education, sports, and technology. It continues the magazine’s coverage of India’s business and entrepreneurial landscape.

The special edition brings together a diverse collective of influential voices—including economists, academicians, entrepreneurs, and sportspersons—actively shaping tomorrow's India. Featured essays include:

Santosh Iyer, managing director and CEO, Mercedes-Benz India

Praveer Sinha, CEO and MD, Tata Power

Abhinav Bindra, Olympic gold medallist and mental health advocate

Nandan Nilekani, chairman and co-founder of Infosys

Sanjeev Bikhchandani, founder and executive vice chairman of Info Edge

Rajesh Jejurikar, executive director and CEO for Auto and Farm Sector at Mahindra & Mahindra

Sharvil Patel, managing director, Zydus Group

Forbes India's 16th anniversary issue focuses on themes such as energy, digital innovation, healthcare, and artificial intelligence. It explores changes in leadership, value creation, and resilience amid ongoing disruption. The issue features a redesigned cover to reflect the shift in focus.

