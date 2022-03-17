Forbes salutes the spirit of leadership in Special Issue on the 11th Forbes India Leadership Awards

The success and growth of any business is guided by a leader who ceaselessly displays courage & tenacity, even during the most trying times. Through the years, Forbes India has celebrated leadership that stands as the foundation of any organisation. In that very vein, Forbes India has once again valued the fortune makers of tomorrow who were able to redefine and transform their businesses during the pandemic in the 11th edition of Forbes India Leadership Awards (FILA), out on stands now. The celebration marks the recognition and honour of the best leaders — from entrepreneurs to professional head honchos — on the domestic business landscape.