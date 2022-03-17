Forbes salutes the spirit of leadership in Special Issue on the 11th Forbes India Leadership Awards

Prathap Reddy, Sandeep Bakshi, Girish Mathrubootham and Rohini Nilekani are some of the eminent winners of the 11th Forbes India Leadership Awards.
The success and growth of any business is guided by a leader who ceaselessly displays courage & tenacity, even during the most trying times. Through the years, Forbes India has celebrated leadership that stands as the foundation of any organisation. In that very vein, Forbes India has once again valued the fortune makers of tomorrow who were able to redefine and transform their businesses during the pandemic in the 11th edition of Forbes India Leadership Awards (FILA), out on stands now. The celebration marks the recognition and honour of the best leaders — from entrepreneurs to professional head honchos — on the domestic business landscape.
For this year, the Forbes India Leadership Awards (FILA) has saluted the spirit of leadership displayed by the pacesetters to redefine and/or transform their businesses during the pandemic. The Forbes India Leadership Awards nominated the finest pantheon of transformers and selected the crème de la crème through rigorous scrutiny, and extensive research on qualitative and quantitative parameters over a course of three months. This year two new awards have been introduced as well namely Unique Unicorns & Green Warriors. The jury, with Harsh Mariwala, Founder and Chairman, Marico, as its head, had other highly esteemed names from the world of business which included Ashu Suyash, Saurabh Mukherjea, Rajat Dhawan, V Vaidyanathan and Ankur Gupta.
Girish Mathrubootham bagged the award for the ‘Entrepreneur of the Year’ for successfully listing Freshworks on the Nasdaq at a $12 billion valuation. Prathap Reddy, founder of Apollo Hospitals, was honoured with the ‘Lifetime Achievement’ award for the company’s extension through a massive corporate chain of hospitals.
Aman Gupta and Sameer Mehta, Co-founders of home-grown consumer electronics brand boAt, triumphed to win the ‘Outstanding Start-up’ award for building the fifth largest wearable brand globally, with revenues in excess of Rs 1,500 crore in the first half of FY22.
Rohini Nilekani was awarded as the Grassroots Philanthropist for supporting organisations in sectors as diverse as climate change, access to justice, gender equity and animal welfare. Her philanthropy at the grassroots involves supporting people who are trying to solve problems in their own contexts. ICICI Bank, led by Sandeep Bakhshi won ‘The Company of the Year’. Meanwhile, Farah Malik Bhanji and Alisha Malik, daughters of Metro Brands Chairman Rafique Malik, achieved the ‘GenNext Entrepreneur’ award, for a successful expansion and listing at the markets in 2021.
