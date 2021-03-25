Former Paytm hands Shankar Nath and Ankit Gera launch Junio, pocket money app for kids

Speaking on the launch, Ankit Gera, Co-founder Junio said, “ A child focused payment platform is a new concept in India and a space that is unexplored. Now, as we are moving towards a cashless economy, the popularity of the digital payments space will grow more than ever before in the years to come. We are thrilled to launch a first-ever kids-focused digital pocket money app in the country. Our aim is to meet the needs of young digital natives who are inclined towards a cash free world. At the same time, we feel it is important that children learn about money management during their formative years. With the launch of Junio, we envision creating a community of financially smart and empowered young generation.”