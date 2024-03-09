Former Prasar Bharati CEO addresses trust challenges in the era of AI and Deepfake technology

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Shashi Shekhar Vempati, former CEO of Prasar Bharati, delivered a keynote address at the annual flagship summit on branding and marketing, hosted by ASSOCHAM. Focusing on the theme "Future of Marketing," the event explored the transformative impact of artificial intelligence (AI) and automation on the marketing landscape.
Mr. Vempati emphasised the critical significance of data privacy and ethical considerations in the face of the increasing influence of AI and deepfake technology. Industry leaders and attendees were drawn into a dynamic exploration of the future of marketing in an increasingly digitised world.
During the summit, Mr. Vempati highlighted the transformative role of AI and automation in shaping the future of marketing. Drawing attention to the need for ethical practices and data privacy, he underscored the importance of navigating regulatory frameworks to maintain trust in an era dominated by AI and deepfakes.
Referencing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's use of cultural metaphors in his radio program Mann ki Baat, Mr. Vempati urged a vision for the future of branding and marketing rooted in Indian languages, cultural metaphors, traditions, icons, and festivals. This vision aligns with PM Modi's call to action for a Viksit Bharat by 2047.
"The future of marketing lies in embracing AI and automation while upholding the values of data privacy and ethical practices," stated Mr. Vempati. He pointed out that innovative technologies such as generative AI not only break language barriers but also provide valuable insights for crafting exceptional customer experiences.
Reflecting on his tenure at Prasar Bharati, Mr. Vempati shared insights into the challenges faced during the COVID-19 pandemic, particularly in combating misinformation. Stressing the need for trust and transparency, he highlighted the critical role of media in dispelling misinformation and fostering trust. "Trust is paramount, especially in the age of AI and deepfakes," Mr. Vempati emphasised.
The ASSOCHAM summit, featuring technical sessions, panel discussions, and master classes, provided a comprehensive exploration of the evolving marketing landscape. The event concluded with Excellence Awards recognising outstanding campaigns that set industry standards and made a lasting impact.