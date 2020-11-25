Fortune Edible Oils & Foods celebrates a milestone of 20 years

The purpose of this entire campaign is to highlight the diversity that the brand has maintained over the years along with the fact that consumer loyalty has been the core strength that helped the brand sustain in the market. Earlier this year, Fortune Foods transformed its visual identity with the launch of a new logo that reflects its fast-evolving product offerings. Fortune Edible Oils & Foods has offered its consumers the largest variety of oils and extended to food categories such as wheat flour, Basmati rice, pulses, soya chunks and besan. Off late, they also launched ready-to-cook the most popular comfort food in the country, Khichdi and ready to cook soya chunies. The brand’s ready-to-cook portfolio has increased substantially causing a shift in the consumer’s concept from “joy of eating” to “joy of cooking”.