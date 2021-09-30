Fortune Rice Bran Health Oil creates World Record

Successfully attempted a 15-Hour Video Relay with MY FM on World Heart Day.
This World Heart’s day, Fortune Rice Bran Health Oil and MY FM joined hands to create a unique world record involving 30 RJs from 30 different cities. The collaborative effort was successfully attempted to create the largest “Social Media Video-relay on healthy heart awareness”. Fortune Rice Bran Health Oil has been officially entered in the Golden Book of World Records for this initiative.
Talking about the importance of a healthy heart, 30 MY FM RJs uploaded 30 video messages on their social media pages at a 30 minute intervals starting from 7.30 in the morning till 10 o’clock in the night; creating a non-stop 15 Hour video relay. All messages were created personally by the RJs for their respective audiences belonging to 7 different states & 30 different cities. The feat was on achieved on occasion of World Heart Day, 29th September 2021.
Healthier than the healthy oils with abundant nutrients like Gamma Oryzanol which increases the good cholesterol & decreases the bad cholesterol alongside the antioxidants that boosts immunity, Fortune's Rice Bran Health Oil helps you and your family be healthier and lead a happy life.
Fortune Rice Bran Health Oil firmly believes that a healthy heart is the key to a happy life. The FMCG giant Adani Wilmar has creatively defined H.E.A.R.T in the form of an anagram –
H for Healthy Habits, E for Exercise, A for Antioxidant Rich Diet, R for Rest and T for Tests.
Whilst Fortune Rice Bran Health Oil helps you through your choice of oil, we should also do our bit for a healthy heart as the anagram rightly suggests.
Also on occasion of the World Heart Day, they specially insisted people to visit www.dilkibaat.com and take the H.E.A.R.T quiz as it would show how healthier is one’s heart basis the lifestyle, eating habits & stress management.
Fortune Rice Bran Health Oil is India’s highest-selling rice bran oil. This physically refined oil with the goodness of gamma oryzanol is rich in Vitamin A,D & E and has squalene which improve skin tone along with maintaining a strong immune system.
Talking about the initiative, Rahul Namjoshi, COO, MY FM said “As a brand, MY FM is more than just good music and entertainment. The pandemic has reminded people how important our immunity is. A healthy Heart is the core of the immune system .A happy heart is a healthy heart. We have always been a beacon of happiness and positivity and, with this initiative, we took a small step towards improving our listeners’ lifestyles. We are proud to associate with Fortune Rice Bran Health Oil and overwhelmed to see its outcome“.
