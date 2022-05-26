Fourth Dimension Media’s South India Media Summit 2022 on July27th in Chennai

Following the success of the first and second edition of South India Media Summit – 2018 & 2019, Fourth Dimension Media is all set to roll out the third edition which is set to showcase Media in a global light with the exceptional line-up of speakers and topics; “South India Media Summit - 2022’ is scheduled on July 27th, 2022 in Chennai @Taj Coromandel from 10am to 630pm.
The first and second edition gathered overwhelming response from all sides, however the third edition was postponed due pandemic for two years. Fourth Dimension Media now bounces back with a bang this year with the summit to be much bigger and better.
The event will witness some of the industry’s biggest captains such as Razack, managing director VKC Group, Sanjai George, CEO, Manjilas Foodtech (Double Horse Brand ), Dr.Kailash Katkar, founder, Quick Heal Technologies, Nishant Chandran,vfounder, Tender Cuts,Kartik Sarma, CEO, OMG Group, Monaz, CEO, PHD India, Murugan, CEO, Southern Health Foods ( Manna ), P R Sateesh, CEO, MMTV, Anil A, COO, Insight Media ( Flowers TV and 24 ), Ankam Ravi,CEO, VIL Media, Vaishnavi Gaddam, executive director VIL Media, Angad Singh, director, Syscom Stabilizers, Mohit Joshi, CEO Havas Media Group – to name a few.
This edition of the summit would definitely be a unique and enriching experience for the audience. Every aspect of the summit has been well thought out, to ensure that all sessions are interesting and informative to the audience. Akin to past year this year’s discussions has electrifying topics to discuss, debate and guide the audience that have captivated the views of the industry and general public at large. Clear the decks and get geared up to discuss in detail with industry experts about the above mentioned topics. All this and more will be brain stormed in detail by our industry experts on 27th July’22 @ Taj Coromandel.
Speaking on this Shankar.B, chief executive officer, Fourth Dimension Media Solutions says, “ South India Media Summit has always been our flagship property and we are delighted, thrilled and excited to present to the fraternity with some real big names and key learnings. This year the event has taken a different shape all together with more than 30 odd speakers across India, am sure this will be a great learning for all of us”
