Freedom Healthy Cooking Oil presents 'Cuisines of Karnataka' with Deccan Herald & Prajavani

Breakfast dishes like masala dosa and idli-vada have become synonymous with the state and to South India, there are many more dishes that Karnataka has to offer. Karnataka’s cuisine is said to be one of the oldest surviving food traditions in the country. The state’s cuisine is diverse, characterised by distinct textures, flavours and tastes, the way each dish is prepared tells us the story about each region’s history and offers us a glimpse of the local culture.