Freedom Healthy Cooking Oil presents 'Cuisines of Karnataka' with Deccan Herald & Prajavani

Deccan Herald and Prajavani’s special cookery video series Cuisines of Karnataka presented by Freedom Healthy Cooking Oil in association with Ravi Products and Star Bazar celebrate the rich culinary heritage of Karnataka.
Breakfast dishes like masala dosa and idli-vada have become synonymous with the state and to South India, there are many more dishes that Karnataka has to offer. Karnataka’s cuisine is said to be one of the oldest surviving food traditions in the country. The state’s cuisine is diverse, characterised by distinct textures, flavours and tastes, the way each dish is prepared tells us the story about each region’s history and offers us a glimpse of the local culture.
Freedom Healthy Cooking Oil in association with Ravi Products (Taste of Karnataka) and Star Bazar will showcase some of the best recipes from the state. This is an initiative by Deccan Herald and Prajavani. The special cookery video series showcases 15 carefully picked dishes and prepared by three celebrity chefs- Sihi Kahi Chandru, Aadharsh Tatpati and Ragoo. Ragoo's sessions were moderated by well-known vlogger Arun.
The chefs explain the nuances of the dishes they prepare and narrate tales around each dish as they demonstrate their preparation. Some of the ‘twists’ they add and anecdotes they narrate have been followed closely and tried in kitchens around the country.
The assortment of dishes on display at Cuisines of Karnataka comprises both traditional seasonal delicacies and creations of the chefs is an ode to Karnataka cuisine. Delights from North Karnataka, Malenadu, Kodagu and the coastal belts are a few varieties of the show. These videos, attractively packaged and compact, are a step-by-step guide to preparing the dream dishes chosen by the chefs.