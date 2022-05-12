Friends Adult Dry Pants collaborates with TVF on its latest show 'Dadugiri'

Speaking on his role, actor Sharat Saxena, said, “I have been in the industry for almost 50 years and I have fans belonging to every age bracket. I cater to audiences of my age and as well as to youngsters. I have been told I am popular in pop culture as well. So when team TVF wanted me to become the flag bearer of this noble cause which targets mainly to youngsters and then to oldies alike. I was like let’s do it, let’s do it for my peers and let’s do it for my younger fans.”

“I would like to appeal to all to accept the incontinence problem they have and live their life to the fullest by adopting adult diapers,” Saxena added.