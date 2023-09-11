From Gadar’s Roar to Life’s Core: Sunny’s shocking confessions in Aap Ki Adalat

Rajat Sharma: I've heard Sunny has also gained some 'josh', and that you've been demanding Rs 50 crore for a film?

Sunny Deol: Look, it's the producer who will decide how much to pay depending on how much he earns.

Rajat Sharma: If a movie earns Rs 500 crore, one can demand Rs 50 crore?

Sunny Deol: He will decide how much he can pay. I will not say, I'll do or not do. I do not work like this. I like to be in projects where I am not a burden.