From haute couture to street style, TikTok has got it all covered!

Some of the trending hashtags in the category are #1MinLook (1.8 billion views) as part of which users and celebrities such as Jacqueline Fernandez created a look that she likes under one minute. The other trending hashtag is #FashionWeek (1.1 billion views) where celebrities such as Riteish Deshmukh are tagging to show how they can combine different clothes and accessories in their wardrobes and dress up like it’s fashion week!