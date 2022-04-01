Fujifilm India introduces ‘Aao Padhai Karein’ CSR campaign - an initiative to build a better future for children

Fujifilm India will be providing 1000 ‘YeloGreen Bags’ under its campaign in a step towards building a better future for society.
Fujifilm India, a pioneer in imaging technologies, has strengthened its pledge to contribute to society’s betterment and overall development, by partnering with Parwarish Cares Foundation. Under Fujifilm’s 'Aao Padhai Karein' campaign, the company will provide 1000 'YeloGreen Bags', a student organiser for education, to underprivileged children allowing them to sit and learn comfortably at school and at home.
Many students in India, especially ones from an unprivileged background, are not privy to the basic prerequisites or infrastructure in order to study. Keeping this in mind, under this campaign, Fujifilm India will be distributing the 'YeloGreen Bags' a holistic organiser for students which converts into a foldable desk for students.
In addition to this, Fujifilm will also be conducting training programmes for children in order to protect themselves against sexual abuse. This is a long-term mass-scale effort with the goal of making India free of child sexual abuse by 2030.
The Aao Padhai Karein Campaign will run from March to May, 2022, and benefit students from the Government Senior Secondary School, Sec-45, Kanhai Gurugram and Country Grammar School. Fujifilm India will provide 1000 bags to the schools, starting with Government Senior Secondary School, Sec-45, Kanhai Gurugram on 31 March along with Parwarish Cares Foundation. As part of the training program, Fujifilm India will also be supported by the foundation to train 1000 students: 500 students each from Govt. Model Sanskriti School and Country Grammar School.
Speaking on the occasion, Koji Wada, managing director, Fujifilm India said, “We are aiming to bring positive change in a student’s life through 'Aao Padhai Karein' in partnership with Parwarish Cares Foundation. Through our philosophy of creating a better world for tomorrow, we think that the campaign has the potential to develop into a full-fledged movement that will serve to help students in their school and home environments and encourage studies. We understand that students face certain challenges when it comes to studying, and along with a lack of infrastructure, which can impede their educational progress. To address this, we have provided YeloGreen bags that transform into a floor workstation, encouraging children to improve their posture instead of hunching over their books.”
Commenting on the campaign, Tribhuwan Joshi, brand communication, Public Relations & CSR, Fujifilm India said, “Children are the future of tomorrow and we have to make sure that they have an enriching and prosperous learning experience. Through our campaign, we aim to provide the best of learning experience and accessories to them. When the students are happy and have all the resources to foster their learning, we can be sure of bright future of the country. We are grateful to Parwarish Cares Foundation for their collaboration and support for making India a better for our future generation.”
Fujifilm has made a positive contribution to society through its commercial operations and proactive engagement with local communities as a corporate citizen, resulting in long-term development. The Fujifilm Group has developed its Sustainable Value Plan 2030 (SVP2030) as a CSR plan, and it is expected to set the groundwork for the Group's long-term business management initiatives.”
In order to develop into a firm that can make a bigger contribution to creating a sustainable society, the Fujifilm Group will implement more steps to resolve social concerns through commercial activities, including the deployment of innovative technologies, products, and services.
(We got this information in a press release).