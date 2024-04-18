Future. Female. Forward S2: Mumbai's leadership circle unites women leaders for impactful change

"The idea of creating the Leadership Circle, is to encourage authentic conversations about what it takes to lead. It is also an opportunity for leaders to converge, not just to share their interests, but to collectively work towards creating a more inclusive and equitable future. Future. Female. Forward – The Women’s Collective comes a full circle, as it returns to Mumbai after the mega launch of our campaign in 2022. We are bringing together leaders who have had the courage to rise above constraints and create a niche for themselves in diverse areas. Each one of these leaders symbolise the change we want to see. The leadership circle will recognise and celebrate the Audacity of Ambition” commented Shereen Bhan, managing editor, CNBC-TV18.