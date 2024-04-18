Future. Female. Forward S2: Mumbai's leadership circle unites women leaders for impactful change

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
The event will showcase distinguished women from various fields, empowering women leaders and fostering collaboration to drive change.
CNBC-TV18, a purpose-driven brand committed to fostering gender parity and empowering women leaders, announces “Female. Forward Season 2: The Leadership Circle - Mumbai Edition," presented by HSBC India. Following the resounding success of its Season 2 launch in New Delhi, this exclusive event is scheduled for April 18, Thursday in Mumbai. It promises an evening of engaging dialogue and insightful activities aimed at creating a space for women leaders to Connect, Express & Evolve.
The Leadership Circle transcends the traditional boundaries of networking events, emerging as a platform for people to engage while also being a circle to share insights and inspiring stories, thereby being a platform where decision-makers and key opinion leaders converge to catalyse real parity. Embracing an innovative approach, this chapter invites a select group of distinguished women leaders from diverse fields to share their personal journeys, challenges, and aspirations, setting the stage for meaningful dialogue and impactful collaboration.
The event will kickstart with an opening address by Shereen Bhan, managing editor of CNBC-TV18, and move ahead with conversations, fireside chat and panel discussions. Gracing this exclusive gathering are Amitabh Malhotra, head of global banking, HSBC India; Naiyya Saggi, co-founder, Good Glamm Group & CEO, Good Community; Sohini Chattopadhyay, writer, journalist, and National Award-winning film critic; Radhika Gupta, MD and CEO of Edelweiss Mutual Fund (Asset Management Company); Neera Nundy, partner and co-founder, Dasra; Neetu Kashiramka, MD, VIP Industries; Dipali Goenka, CEO and MD, Welspun Living; Aparna Piramal Raje, writer and public speaker; Aparna Bandodkar and Masaba Gupta, fashion designer, entrepreneur, and actor.
Moderated by the Shereen Bhan, managing editor of CNBC-TV18, the panel discussion with women trailblazers will delve into critical topics such as gender parity, women in the workforce, and fostering growth environments for future leaders. Following the panel discussion, attendees will engage in an interactive workshop/activity designed to deepen connections and inspire collaborative action. The event will culminate in a networking dinner with drinks, providing a platform for attendees to forge lasting connections and continue their conversations in a relaxed setting.
Being a partner on this initiative, Amitabh Malhotra, head- global banking, HSBC India will throw light on ‘Championing Diversity and Inclusion’ at the workplace from the HSBC perspective through an insightful keynote.
Commenting on this initiative he said, "We are proud to have collaborated with CNBC-TV18 for a cause that is important for HSBC India and has the support across the organisation. We understand that empowering women isn’t just about equality, it’s about driving innovation, growth, and success. Through initiatives like CNBC-TV18's Future. Female. Forward - The Women's Collective, we are committed to creating a more inclusive ecosystem where every voice is heard, and every talent is valued."
"The idea of creating the Leadership Circle, is to encourage authentic conversations about what it takes to lead. It is also an opportunity for leaders to converge, not just to share their interests, but to collectively work towards creating a more inclusive and equitable future. Future. Female. Forward – The Women’s Collective comes a full circle, as it returns to Mumbai after the mega launch of our campaign in 2022. We are bringing together leaders who have had the courage to rise above constraints and create a niche for themselves in diverse areas. Each one of these leaders symbolise the change we want to see. The leadership circle will recognise and celebrate the Audacity of Ambition” commented Shereen Bhan, managing editor, CNBC-TV18.
"At Future. Female. Forward, we firmly believe in the transformative potential of collective action and collaboration to foster meaningful change. This stands as a testament to this spirit, underlining our unwavering dedication to building an environment where women not only thrive but also emerge as trailblazers, inspiring others to follow suit. This event epitomises our mission to foster a culture of empowerment and inclusivity, where women's voices are amplified, their leadership is celebrated, and their impact resonates far beyond the confines of boardrooms and workplaces,” added Smriti Mehra, CEO - English and Business News, Network18.
CNBC-TV18’s Future Female Forward – The Women’s Collective is presented by HSBC India, along with HCLTech, ITC, FedEx, Reliance Industries and FICCI as partners. Tune-into CNBC-TV18 & CNCBTV18.com on 18th April, 5.30 PM onwards to catch The Leadership Circle – Mumbai Edition LIVE.
