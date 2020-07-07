Future Generali India Insurance announces increment for all its employees in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic

The company declared that there will be no layoffs of its employees during these unprecedented and volatile times.
In the face of an ongoing economic crisis, Future Generali India Insurance Company Limited (FGII), the general insurance arm of the joint venture between retail giant Future Group and global insurer Generali, announced promotions, annual increments & variable payouts to all its employees. The company declared that there will be no layoffs of its employees during these unprecedented and volatile times.
They also made provision of an immediate relief fund of INR 50,000 to each of its business-active agents and their families if they are tested positive for COVID-19.
With over 125 branches across India, the company has decided not to compromise on hiring and plans to recruit employees as per the business requirement. During this lockdown phase alone, FGII has onboarded over 70 employees across various levels using various digital tools for engaging, interviewing, enrolling, and inducting. The company will continue to hire as in any other year.
FGII has also taken multiple initiatives towards employee wellness and engagement during the lockdown period. The company has introduced a confidential counselling helpline for employees and their families to help them cope with changes brought about by the pandemic such as anxiety, stress or work-life balance. This is supplemented by live sessions promoting physical and mental health through yoga sessions. It has also organized various engagement programmes such as talent shows and conducted virtual training sessions for employees to help them connect and learn while they work from home.
Anup Rau, MD & CEO, Future Generali India Insurance said, "We are a people-first company, period. We made sure that every single employee- right from the CXOs to our housekeeping staff - got their due credit and bonuses and increments in time. I don’t believe one can be a customer-centric company without being employee-centric; they are both congruent. Now, more than ever, our employees and partners need certainty and stability in their lives. We are building an organization for the long term and have the wherewithal to handle uncertainty. We are a fundamentally strong company and have the ability to respond to the new realities of the marketplace.”
