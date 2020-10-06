Fynd and Flipkart combine forces to expand Omnichannel portfolio

Reliance-backed Fynd has announced a partnership with the e-commerce giant Flipkart, to extend omnichannel strategy and help more brands sell with ease on Flipkart.
Fynd has announced a new integration with Flipkart to help brands effortlessly list products and sell on one of the largest marketplaces in the country. With this integration, Fynd's merchants can activate their physical stores on the Flipkart marketplace, place their products in front of a bigger audience, and conveniently manage inventory and orders within Fynd.
Ecommerce has emerged as one of the ways people can safely shop, and the lifeline for stores to stay operational. To adapt to the new normal, physical stores are prioritising omnichannel and setting up online stores to reach customers. With this partnership, brands can launch an online store on Flipkart quickly, and start selling the inventory to make room for more.
"Our expertise is in omnichannel commerce, and COVID-19 has accelerated its demand. Flipkart is a trusted marketplace, and with this integration, we offer brands the opportunity to reach new customers, maximise product discovery, and grow sales."
- Farooq Adam, Fynd Co-Founder.
Brands selling on Flipkart with Fynd can tap into Flipkart's massive presence and benefit from:
· Flipkart Assured tag on Day 1 for all their products.
· Automatic order assignment to the nearest store saving the logistics cost.
· Participation in the Flipkart loyalty program.
· Brand footprint on Flipkart, gaining access to active buyers around the country.
The integration paves the way for Flipkart to strengthen its omnichannel strategy, access Fynd's rich brand portfolio and attract newer merchants to its platform.
Fynd has a dynamic mix of marketplace integrations that include Amazon, Myntra, Ajio, Tata Cliq, and now Flipkart to enable entrepreneurs to sell their products and grow their business on trusted, high-traffic channels. These integrations help brands to sell on multiple channels but manage all of them from within Fynd.
Fynd and Flipkart have collaborated to see more than 30 brands go live on Flipkart, including Red Chief, Globus, Spykar, Celio, Ruosh, etc. The partnership empowers brands to swiftly sync their inventory and sell on Flipkart while ensuring high-quality product choices and safe delivery to their consumers.
(We got this information in a press release).