G-Shock India carries its #ChallengeTheLimits messaging forward with the “Live Unstoppable” campaign

Today’s youth and millennials believe in living their life to the fullest and exploring the unexplored. Despite the obstacles that come in their path, they are bold and courageous and do not stop from pursuing their dreams. Following the success of #ChallengeTheLimits, G-Shock from the house of Casio has extended the campaign with a greater fun element. Titled as Live Unstoppable, the new campaign showcases the brand ambassador Tiger Shroff flaunting his signature kick move encompassing the sub-culture of brand with vibrancy and robustness.