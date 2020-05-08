Gaana Originals unveils Podcasts ‘Corona Se Jeetengey’ & ‘DIY Karona’ to stay motivated and positive during COVID-19 Quarantine

The creators of “DIY Karona” had this to say about their show: “It's already day number ‘who cares’ of being at home and most of us are at the verge of a lockdown induced breakdown. These stressful times are obviously taking a toll on the mental health of hundreds of millions of Indians, and we are delighted to bring them a fun podcast series to ease the pain a little. DIY Karona brings together situations unique to the lockdown, and tongue in cheek tutorials on how to survive them, for e.g. a CEO teaching how to clean jhoothe bartan, and that too by applying corporate mantras!”