Gaana partners with Green Gold TV for kids content

“Shows & Podcasts have the potential to be among the most popular mainstream non-music genres in our country owing to their ability to create a long-standing bond with listeners. At Gaana, we have been investing steadily in this space with our Podcast Originals, and have now taken it up a notch with our partnership with Green Gold Studios that would engage our young users with their favorite shows without any of the negative impacts of long hours of consistent TV viewing. This is a landmark in our vision to host the country’s widest and most diverse non-music audio library by the end of FY ’21.” Prashan Agarwal, CEO - Gaana added.